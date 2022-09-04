How to activate eSIM on Vivo?

Available in Brazil through the three main operators in the country, the eSIM is a virtual chip integrated into smartphones that aims to replace the traditional SIM card. The technology has pros and cons, with emphasis on security, since it would not be possible to remove the SIM in case of theft, allowing continuous tracking. Despite the activation being similar among the three service providers, each one has peculiarities in the act of purchase.

Buying Vivo’s eSIM

Compared to the others, Vivo is positioned in a middle ground by requiring that the customer interested in acquiring an eSIM contact one of the operator’s stores, but allowing communication to be done virtually, through WhatsApp. The user must access the store location page and enter the address, having a return of the nearest units, and contact or attend the chosen location.

The company does not make clear the necessary steps for the portability process — the information must be made available during the service, according to the case. On a dedicated page, the categories of plans accepted for using the functionality are listed, including Pre, Post, Control and Easy. In the latter, it is necessary to activate the physical chip before activating the eSIM. It is also mentioned that Vivo customers have access to the virtual component for free.

Vivo requires that the contracting of the eSIM, even if free of charge, be done in a physical store or through service via WhatsApp (Image: Reproduction/Vivo)

Another important point is that the eSIM for smartwatches has an obstacle: it is provided through Vivo Sync, and can only be used in Post plans. Other than that, it is worth remembering that you must have a compatible device. According to the company, “Vivo eSIM can be activated on any compatible smartphone”, with a link to the brand’s virtual electronics store.

It is not mentioned if devices that have eSIM and are not in the store are supported by the operator, so it is valid to check during the service if it is possible to use the eSIM on the iPhone or Android you have. Below is the list of cell phones and smartwatches sold in Brazil that have the technology:

apple

iPhone 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2020 and 2022

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPad Pro (3rd generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (7th generation and beyond)

iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

Apple Watch Series 3 and later (cellular versions)

Apple Watch SE (cellular versions)

Motorola

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 3 and Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Watch 4 and Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Active 1 and Active 2

How to activate eSIM on Vivo?

Like Claro and Tim, Vivo will provide a QR code upon contracting the eSIM, which must then be scanned using the cell phone camera. A window will appear asking if you want to activate the feature and the plan linked to the code — it is necessary to confirm and follow the steps presented by the smartphone next.

You can link the eSIM plan to your cell phone by scanning the QR code provided with the camera, or through the device’s mobile network settings (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Screenshot)

It is also possible to link through the device’s system settings, by going to Settings > Connections > Mobile networks > SIM card manager > Add mobile plan.

