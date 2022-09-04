How to find out a contact block on WhatsApp?

Are you unable to send messages to a person on WhatsApp? So maybe she blocked you. Understand!

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging platforms in Brazil, through which it is possible to chat, via message or call, with people thousands of kilometers away. In addition to the possibility of making bank transfers very easily.

However, WhatsApp also has the blocking tool, that is, it allows its users to block all the people they do not want to chat with. That’s why we’re going to explain how you can find out if someone has blocked you. Check out!

What are the signs that I have been blocked on WhatsApp?

Since the blocking tool makes it impossible for one person to communicate with another, you can find out if you have been blocked just by looking at the following things:

Messages you send are no longer delivered to the person;

Statuses no longer appear for you;

Links to this person not completed by the platform;

The profile picture and the message disappear;

It is impossible to add this user to any group.

How to block a user on WhatsApp?

There are two simple ways to block a user on WhatsApp. In one of them, just open the conversation, click on the 3 dots, then on “More”, choose the option “Block” and confirm”.

The second way is through the settings, for that, click on “Account” and then on “Privacy”. Once this is done, choose the “Blocked” option and click on the add icon, then just choose the user you want to block.

How to archive a contact on WhatsApp?

If you just don’t want to talk to the person anymore at this point, be aware that it’s possible to archive a contact so you won’t be notified of messages the user sends. To do this, hold down the conversation and choose click archive.

Once this is done, the conversation will be hidden and you will no longer receive notifications from this contact until you decide to unarchive it.

Image: @rawpixel.com / Freepik