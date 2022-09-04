Looking for group fun? It’s worth checking out how to play Uno on discord and start a game of the famous card game on your application servers.

To play Uno on the platform, it is necessary to resort to some unofficial bots that recreate the game. Then add the bot to your server and activate the command to start a match. The robot organizes everything: it deals the cards to the players, shows which card is on the table and includes the necessary commands. See how to use it!

How to play Uno on Discord

Go to https://github.com/WilliamWelsh/UNO, scroll down and click on “Click here to invite UNO to your Discord server”; Then, sign in with your Discord account, choose which server you want to add the bot to and authorize the action; Add the Uno bot to your Discord server (Screenshot: André Magalhães) Open Discord, enter the server and send the command “/uno” (without the quotes); The bot will send a message in the conversation with all available commands. Other players need to click “Join Game” to join the game. With everything ready, press “Start Game” to start the game; Start a game with the bot (Screenshot: André Magalhães) In the same message, the bot demands the current card on the table, the list of participants and each player’s turn. Click on “View Cards” to check the cards in your hand; Check your letters in a new message and, in your turn, click on the respective button to send. The bot highlights which cards can be played in the round. Start playing Uno on Discord (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

Then just continue with the rounds until the end. The rules are the same as in the card game: the first person to play all the cards in their hand wins the game. When you are one card away from winning, it is necessary to press the “UNO!” button. in the bot’s message.

Through the bot, you can start as many matches as you want. In addition, by clicking on the Uno username, there is the option to enter it on other Discord servers to create matches with other people.