For your safety, it is very important to find out how to report a deceptive website. There are platforms and websites specifically aimed at collecting reports and complaints about pages that can apply some type of scam, from false offers to the collection of improper information.

Before making your report, it is important to understand the situation involving the site: it could be a deceptive purchase on an e-commerce service or a phishing attempt, the name given to the scams used to collect the user’s personal information. For each case, there is a different channel to enter your report. See options.

How to report a website by Consumidor.gov.br

Consumer.gov.br is a public service of consumer protection for the solution of consumer problems made over the internet. It works as a channel to register and monitor complaints about a company online, ensuring a 100% digital process, without the need to resort to a physical unit of Procon, for example.

To use, access the site and log in with your Gov.br account. Then search for the private company you want to complain about. On the company screen, you can view data on the most recent disputes and enter your complaint in the “Register complaint” button.

Use Consumer.gov.br to report a fake website (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

In the following steps, report the problem that has occurred and submit all requested information. After submitting the complaint, the company must contact you and you will receive information in your email.

How to report a fake website for phishing

If you have visited a website that attempts to deceptively collect your personal information and credit card details, you can file a phishing report. One of the available channels is developed by Google itself, as a safe browsing feature.

Google platform can be used to report phishing attempts (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

In the browser, go to the website and enter the details of your report. Finally, submit it for Google review. Reporting helps remove this site from the platform’s search and allows browsers to report potential security issues when accessing the malicious page.