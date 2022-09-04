How to Restore Old Photos Over the Internet Using Artificial Intelligence | Publishers

Restoring old photos is a possible procedure through the Baseten website, which uses artificial intelligence to make the restorations in high definition. At the end, the service still compares the result with the original image, showing a “before and after” . Totally free, the platform is very simple to use, despite being in English. The website’s algorithm is powered by the GFP-GAN system to analyze pixels and make specific digital adjustments, changing color tones, contrast and resolution. Thus, it is possible to remove the noise and grains typical of analog captures once and for all.
The feature is ideal for restoring time-degraded family photos, especially those in black and white. Even though it is more focused on facial photo restorations, the site also supports and enhances landscape photos. In the following tutorial, see how to restore old photos online for free using Baseten.
Site Baseten restores old photos using artificial intelligence; know how to use — Photo: Reproduction/Baseten
How to restore old photos using Baseten
Step 1. Go to Baseten restore site (https://app.baseten.co/apps/QPp4nPE/operator_views/RqgOnqV) and click “Choose File” button;
Access the Baseten website to start restoring old photos — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Step 2. On the computer, find the old photo you want to restore and confirm with “Open”;
Find the file you want to improve on the website and upload it — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Step 3. Wait for the file to upload and press the “Restore Photo” button;
Starting the photo restoration on the digital platform — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Step 4. The site will return with the result of the original image and the image adjusted to the side;
Result of the original image next to the restored image — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Step 5. To save the file in high quality, press “Download the Restored Image”;
It is possible to download the restored image in high quality — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Step 6. Also note that the feature can also be used for landscape photos.
Restoration of landscape image with the digital platform — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Ready. Now you know how to restore old photos online for free.
