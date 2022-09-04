If you want to know how to undo a report on WhatsApp, it’s because you probably regretted taking the action or you were hot-headed at the time. But don’t worry, because, below, we’ve listed useful information for you to better understand how to do this and what happens next; check out!

Is there a way to undo a report on WhatsApp?

There is no button in the app that allows you to undo the action, however, you can request its removal through the “Contact us” channel in the app itself or send an email explaining the situation to the messenger support. See how easy it is:

1. Through the app itself

Go to the “Settings” tab of WhatsApp and tap “Help”; After that, click on “Contact us”; Explain that you want to remove a report and add screenshots that support the story; Click “Next” and then “This doesn’t answer my question”; An email will be created with the text you entered, so check that everything is correct and send the message.

See how to undo a report on WhatsApp through the “Contact us” channel of the messenger (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

2. Via email

Another option for removing the complaint is via email. Send a message to support@whatsapp.com telling your problem, along with screenshots attached (contact can be made in Portuguese). Wait for messenger support to respond to your request.

What happens when I make a report to WhatsApp?

WhatsApp conversations are end-to-end encrypted, so the platform does not have access to their content. When someone makes a complaint, the platform has access to the last five messages sent in the conversation.

Then, their content is duly evaluated by the messenger’s team, if there was a violation of the guidelines or if they had other conduct that could be punished. To the detriment of that, if the evaluation is valid, the reported user can be banned without warning, however, not every report results in this type of action. For more information, see what happens when you make a report on WhatsApp.

From now on, you already have information about the feature, in addition to knowing how to undo a report on WhatsApp.