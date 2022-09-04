How to use the airport lounge?

In the VIP room, the customer has access to food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, USB ports, sockets, cozy seats, and Wi-Fi.

If you want to travel by plane, you can buy your ticket with the Nubank Ultraviolet card. From there, you can enjoy the VIP lounge at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, among other benefits. However, waiting for the adventure with tranquility and comfort is even better. In view of this, see below how to access the Mastercard VIP Room at Guarulhos airport with Nubank Ultravioleta.

Not everyone likes to spend a lot of time at the airport. In general, people want to arrive, check in, and within minutes, board. On the other hand, there are those who love to enjoy the experience of the trip, and don’t mind staying at the airport.

Regardless of the case, the truth is that, no matter which group you fall into, accessing a VIP lounge makes the moments before boarding more comfortable and pleasant. And Nubank Ultravioleta Card customers who are passing through Guarulhos International Airport, have the benefit and can access, free of charge, the VIP area and the Mastercard Black VIP Lounge.

In the VIP room, the customer has access to snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, USB ports, sockets to charge the cell phone, cozy seats, and access to Wi-Fi. To do so, simply present the physical Ultraviolet card at the entrance to the room, in Terminal 3, at Guarulhos Airport.

It is also worth mentioning that access is free only to the holder of the Nubank Ultravioleta card. Therefore, in the case of a companion, it is necessary to pay US$ 32 dollars – about R$ 165.

Furthermore, free access to the VIP lounge is only available at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo. However, the Nubank Ultravioleta card gives access to all the VIP lounges of the Lounge Key network, in more than 1,000 airports around the world (where there is also a charge of US$ 32).

