Husky startup hires professionals and pays up to BRL 30,000

The startup Husky has open positions for professionals from different areas. The positions are in the remote modality, so people from all over the country can apply for the opportunities. Salaries range from BRL 8,000 to BRL 30,000, depending on the position and experience level of each professional. Learn how to sign up.

The Husky was developed to meet a market need. The startup created its own transfer service international of money to Brazil. For this reason, the public is largely formed by professionals who provide services to companies abroad.

Open jobs at Husky

According to the startup, more than R$ 1 billion in payments have been made since 2016. The company is a technology, finance and people service company. Among the principles of Husky, we see charging fair fees, less bureaucracy and more agility in customer service.

With the growth of the startup, more job openings are being opened. The opportunities of the time are 100% remote. See below for some positions available at the time:

Senior Product Designer;

Senior Strategic Partnerships Manager;

Software Engineering Specialist (Ruby, TDD, Clean Architecture);

Senior Software Engineer and QA;

Senior Software Engineer in Test.

As already mentioned, salaries range from BRL 8,000 to BRL 30,000. The highest remuneration is paid to senior-level professionals. The company currently has 30 employees, but the goal is to expand the workforce by the end of 2022. If you want to be part of the team, chance this is it.

Enrollments are open. You can check all available vacancies on the Husky website.

You must meet all prerequisites. Therefore, when entering the careers website, the candidate will be directed to LinkedIn. He will find there all the details about the positions, as well as the required experience and the deadlines to participate in the selection.