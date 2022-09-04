“I Came By”: Rebels for a Cause

In the third feature film, Babak Anvari drops the vague promise of a certain thematic and narrative glow that his previous films seemed to have left in the air, in particular the previous one “Wounds“, a film that brought together (however canceled) Armie Hammer and American Dakota Johnson in a universe not far from what we could think of as an exercise in body horror fueled by the paranoia of an increasingly digital world. Anvari, a British-Iranian director, has made his career on streaming platforms (Hulu in the North American market, and Netflix in the international market), and if that doesn’t explain the way his body of work has evolved, it leaves to the least the impression of continuing to be unable to express an authorial vein that still seems latent to us.

“I Cam By“, exchanges the sun-scorched New Orleans of the previous Wounds, for a London at night, but that doesn’t mean there is a greater ability to think about the world through the lens of genre cinema, although this proximity is felt more strongly. Part of the film’s blunder is, from the outset, the imbalance of the cast (precisely the opposite of “Wounds”a film where the cast disguised the most obvious formal gaps): neither George MacKay nor Percelle Ascott, the young graffiti artists who invade the homes of rich people to leave their tag of the title as a form of warning, they are truly capable of fitting into the atmosphere of darkness that at all costs wants to appear, but which never manages to have a palpable presence. And the film doesn’t even start badly, with the narrative exposition where we see the duo’s method of operation vaguely reminiscent of the thematic concerns of “The Educators“, the film directed by Hans Weingartner, with Daniel Brühl and Stipe Erceg in the main roles, in a wink that has all the air of being purposeful but which is unfortunately light years away from its distant ancestor.

From then on, it’s always a loser, in a fall into the abyss of no return that begins to take shape when Anvari raises the stakes, I feel like saying, naively hallucinating. Rare are the times when a bluff of a filmmaker is immediately stumbled upon, but that is precisely what happens when at some point appears on the soundtrack within one of the themes composed by Henry Purcell for the funeral of Queen Mary II of England, the composition immortalized for cinema in the famous version by Wendy Carlos for the “A Clockwork Orange” by Stanley Kubrick. And it is also there, in this crossing of references that is more algorithmic than cinematographic, that the confusion that hovers in this “I Cam By“. Not to go much further, just think of the clumsy way in which the mother of one of the graffiti artists (the excellent Kelly Macdonald, in a role that definitely asked for more film), finds herself involved in the investigation of the sudden disappearance of her son in the face of incompetence or inaction by the police, a missed opportunity to invoke a rib giallo more openly.

And yet, despite everything, the way in which a critique of a colonialist, racist and homophobic past (and present) is figured here not only with the heavy hand of the genre’s narrative rodriguinhos, but also by the arch-villain’s cut. of the judge who, at first, is a victim of the actions of the graffiti, but which soon reveals itself in the conceptual center of the film, in a role reversal that does not fail to give an air of grace, even for the way in which certain props prefigure thematic concerns: it is rare that a cricket bat has so much , shall we say, narrative weight. It’s not enough to save the movie, but it doesn’t completely kill curiosity for the next one.