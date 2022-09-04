IAEA mission unaffected by the bombing of the Zaporijia plant

Admin 9 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Ukrainian troops have regularly bombed the Zaporijia nuclear power plant




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Zelensky urges Von der Leyen to accelerate more sanctions and financial aid

O Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today urged the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved