“I’m very…”; Rodrigo Fernández gets real about his stay at Santos

Santos strengthened itself in the second half of the year looking for a better squad to not go through the hardship it has experienced in recent years, running the risk of relegation in the Campeonato Paulista and the Brasileirão. One of the reinforcements that landed in Baixada Santista and captivated the fans was midfielder Rodrigo Fernández, on loan from Guaraní (PAR) until the end of this season.

Even with a contract near the end, the player should remain at Peixa, as president Andres Rueda has already announced that he will exercise the option to purchase Rodrigo Fernández. The Uruguayan has already played 29 matches for the São Paulo Club, where he scored one goal. With the public statements of Rueda, the steering wheel thanked the trust placed by the representative and celebrated the affection of the fans.

“For sure, this (being hired permanently) gives me greater confidence. I’m doing my job. I came here to do things well and I believe I’ve managed to help. The opportunity to be here at Santos was great. I was surprised and I feel very happy for the affection I received from the fans, whether during the games or even when I’m walking down the street. It’s something very good for me and my whole family. I’m very happy here and if I have the chance to stay I’ll stay happier still”, said Rodrigo Fernández, who planned the duel against Goiás, this Monday (3), at 20h, in Vila Belmiro.

“It’s a very important game for us. They (Goiás) are close to us in the table, but our goal is big in the competition. They are in our way, we are going to play in Vila, with our fans, and we have to go all out to win those three points”, said shirt 14.

With the absences of Ângelo and Sánchez, Lisca even selected midfielder Luan as a starter, but the player must be an option on the bench. A likely team has: João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo. Santos has one more training session, this Sunday, to finish the preparation.