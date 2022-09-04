The episode in which the Night King dies is one of the most important of all, as it marks the end of the series’ biggest villain. The Battle of Winterfell is one of the most anticipated sequels of all the story arcs and is remembered to this day by fans.

In which episode does the Night King die on Game of Thrones?

The third episode of the eighth season of Game of Thrones is very memorable for all fans of the series, as it is the episode of the Battle of Winterfell. In it, we finally have the death of the Night King at the hands of Arya Stark. The Night King, with a clear path to Bran, believes he will finally kill the Three-Eyed Raven. He was close to succeeding, but Arya sneaks past all the White Walkers and attacks the Night King, who captures her. In one swift movement, the young Stark shifts the dagger to her other hand and slashes the Other leader’s abdomen, ending the Battle of Winterfell, with the North victorious. And this is the episode where the Night King dies in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

In today’s post, we remember the episode where the Night King dies in Game of Thrones.

The series is available on HBO Max.