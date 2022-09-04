iPhone 14 Pro: Always On Display details leak ahead of iOS 16 release

With launch scheduled for next Wednesday (7), the new iPhone 14 Pro should receive a series of changes in the field of software, since the traditional notch will give way to a pill on the smartphone display.
According to information shared this weekend, this should make iOS 16’s lock screen have an even more complete Always On Display mode.
This because we will have greater integration with the wallpaper and notifications should be given a depth effect to appear even more discreet.
See an example below:
The Status bar of the iPhone 14 Pro range is also expected to receive a number of changes, as there is an increase in the amount of usable space at the top of the panel. As a result, the indicator cell signal must be moved to the left.
Check out some expected details:
- Wallpaper background will be fully darkened in Always On mode
- Widgets will be visible in Always On mode, but must disappear at pre-set intervals to prevent damage to the OLED panel
- The content shown on the common lock screen and Always On will be the same and the user must configure both in one place.
- Notifications should be displayed at the bottom of Always On mode.
For now, Apple does not comment on the matter, but rumors indicate that the company is planning to release an update as soon as the iPhone 14 Pro hits the market.
That’s because the manufacturer’s development team found some bugs in Always On mode that need to be fixed. For this, even the team working on the Apple Watch was invited, as they accumulate experience working on the same function on the smart watch.
Looking forward to the launch of the iPhone 14 line? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.