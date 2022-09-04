iPhone 14 Pro: Always On Display details leak ahead of iOS 16 release

With launch scheduled for next Wednesday (7), the new iPhone 14 Pro should receive a series of changes in the field of software, since the traditional notch will give way to a pill on the smartphone display.

According to information shared this weekend, this should make iOS 16’s lock screen have an even more complete Always On Display mode.

This because we will have greater integration with the wallpaper and notifications should be given a depth effect to appear even more discreet.

See an example below: