iPhone 14: Samsung teases Apple ahead of new phone launch | Cell

A few days before the launch of the iPhone 14, Samsung released an advertising video to provoke Apple, highlighting the alleged lack of innovation of the next cell phone of the North American brand. For this, the campaign highlights the new camera features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones, the most advanced of the South Korean manufacturer, which have a 100x hybrid zoom and take 108 megapixel photos with the main sensor.

After showing that Samsung’s latest devices would be able to take quality photos of the moon, betting on the unprecedented zoom feature, the video says that “this innovation will not come soon to an ‌iPhone‌ near you”, referring to the event. special scheduled by Apple for the 7th of September, when the company should reveal to the world the new iPhone 14 line, a new AirPods Pro and, who knows, even the Apple Watch 8.

The “Far Out” special event, according to recent rumors, should also introduce the new iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, in addition to the iPhone 14 Plus. The “Mini” version, present in the iPhone 13 series, should be left out due to low public demand.

From what is speculated by the international press, the traditional iPhone 14 should not bring relevant news in its camera set. However, the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models can offer a 48-megapixel main sensor, against the 12-megapixel of the current iPhone 13 Pro. It would be a very important advance.

In addition, it is also worth mentioning that this year’s top of the line should capture photos with less noise in low-light environments and record videos with 8K resolution.

The iPhone 14 should come with the new A16 Bionic processor in the most expensive versions, manufactured by Apple itself, and storage capacity of up to 1 TB. Some analysts also believe that the launch may bring the “always-on screen” feature, already present among devices that use Android.

As usual, Apple has not commented on any of these rumors, and to be sure of the details, we will have to wait for the official announcement on September 7th. TechTudo will cover the event with all the news.

with information from MacRumors