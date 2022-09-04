iPhone or Samsung cell phone; which one should i choose? Look

Continues after advertising





Campinas, Sao Paulo. September 3, by Lorrane Vaz. With the variety of smartphones on the market, there are several doubts about which make and model choosea. After all, each one has its specificity and stands out in some categories. Among the best-known brands, Apple and Samsung stand out for their strong presence in the market and the volume of users spread across the world. The iPhone, for example, Apple’s smartphone, has a legion of fans. To give you an idea, its launches usually have kilometer queues of people who want to receive the device first hand.

Thus, If you’re thinking of switching smartphones and want to find out which device is best for you, check out this unmissable tip now, here in My iPhone. In addition, here you will find several other tips and information about brands, models, operating systems and everything related to smartphones and technologies. So be sure to check out the other articles on the blog.

What advantage does the iPhone have that makes it stand out in the market?

Have you ever wondered what makes the iPhone so prominent among users? In addition to delivering superior quality in many ways, the cell phone model has become a way of life. In other words, it consolidated itself in people’s minds as a sign of “status”. So the idea is that having an iPhone means having high purchasing power in people’s minds. But now, let’s get to the point, let’s show you some advantages of Samsung’s most expensive device so far, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the iPhone 13s pro max. Check out!

Galaxy Z Fold 3. Is the value worth it for what it delivers?

The answer is: it depends. It all depends on how much you want and can spend and what kind of performance you are expecting from the device. One of the differentials of Samsung’s premium smartphone is that it is foldable. That is, it does not take up much space when transporting and when used, the user has a larger screen for a better experience. In addition, its 12 megapixel camera and 4K video recording deliver good image and video quality. Finally, the model has a thickness of 6.4 millimeters, entering the ranking as one of the thinnest devices out there.

Does the iPhone 13s max have everything I need?

It’s not just status that an iPhone lives. Although the device is known as a lifestyle, its qualities please even the most demanding users. In addition, the device has a 120 Hz screen, considered one of the best in the world. The latest iPhone model also has ProRes mode that makes professional video recording and editing. That is, you have the quality of a camcorder in the palm of your hand. Finally, the model has a storage of 1 TB and has one of the most powerful processors in the world. Ideal for those looking for a quality experience in all aspects. If you liked the post, share it with that friend who is in doubt about which device to buy. Also, be sure to check out the other articles here on the blog.