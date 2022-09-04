Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

A lot of profanity, nudity and drug abuse are some of the elements that are certainly remembered when we talk about The Wolf of Wall Street. Released in 2013, the Martin Scorsese film stars Leonardo DiCaprio. Due to the excesses, the film was rated for over 18 years and accused in the US of glamorizing the lives of criminals. So, is the movie The Wolf of Wall Street based on real events?

The answer is yes! However, some details presented in the fiction happened differently. The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the memoir of the same name by stockbroker Jordan Belfort. The film modified some details such as the real names of some people, as well as the presence of exotic animals in the game room. However, in real life Donnie (Jonah Hill) has actually swallowed a stockbroker’s goldfish.

Who is Jordan Belfort?

Jordan Belfort was a stockbroker charged with the white collar crime. Contrary to what The Wolf of Wall Street showed, his first job was as a door-to-door meat and seafood salesman on Long Island. But the business went bankrupt and at age 25 he set out in search of a new job. Then, with the help of a friend, he got a job as an intern at the LF Rothschild company. However, he was eventually fired when the stock market crashed in 1987.

With the experience acquired in the stock market, he decided to found Stratton Oakmont. His life changed soon after discovering he could receive a 50% commission for every share he sold. The high cash movements caught the attention of the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD). Currently Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Thus, in 1999, Belfort pleaded guilty to fraud and crimes related to stock market manipulation. In addition, he was responsible for the administration of a betting room. In order to secure a lesser sentence, he struck a deal with the FBI and began using a wire to frame his friends. He is estimated to have stolen over $200 million with his fraudulent stock scheme.



Just like in the movie, Belfort received a four-year sentence and had all the perks possible. It was during this period that he ended up writing his memoir. In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, the cast has other great names such as Margot Robbie, Donnie Azoff and Kyle Chandler. The film received five Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. DiCaprio won the 2014 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy. The Wolf of Wall Street is available on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer for The Wolf of Wall Street:

