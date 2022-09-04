‘It’s unbearable for rivals’

Vinicius Jr. scored a great goal in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Betis, this Saturday (3), for LaLiga

the spanish newspaper Brand simply went crazy with the performance of the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. at Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Betisthis Saturday (3), by LaLiga.

In the view of the vehicle, the former Flamenguista became an “unbearable” player for the opponents, since he has been acting at an “out of the ordinary” level for the meringues.

“At this point in the season, we have to ask who sits at the table with Vinicius, because the Brazilian’s level is starting to be out of the ordinary,” he wrote.

“His superiority is impressive, and his offensive impact in matches is simply unbearable for rivals,” he continued.

“His offensive recital this Saturday was again stratospheric […]. It was an inexhaustible source of danger throughout the game,” he added.

The vehicle also covered another Brazilian with praise: rodrygoscorer of the winning goal for the Santiago Bernabéu team.

“When we add Vinicius and Rodrygo, we speak of an almost unstoppable team. Because they define what Madrid is today: fun, daring, ambitious, vertical and devastating”, he shot.

“Rodrygo was very dangerous in attack, both in the actions with the ball and in the actions to escape in the marking. He was electric, sharp and willing to play”, he added.

“To all his virtues, there is also a ‘killer’ instinct. If he maintains that level, he will be untouchable on the trident with Benzema and Vinicius”, he concluded.