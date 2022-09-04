Janaína Rueda talks about separation: ‘I lived alone’ – 09/03/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Last August, a month after definitively including Brazil in the world gastronomy map with the seventh place of A Casa do Porco in the ranking of the best restaurants on the planet, Janaína Rueda and Jefferson Rueda, the owners of the business, announced the separation. Affective only. From then on, it would be every man for himself, life that goes on. In business, they would remain partners.

The news took many people by surprise, as the two had been in a relationship of apparent complicity and companionship for 20 years, with two children who are now teenagers and a professional life at its peak. But Janaína says that only those who didn’t live with the couple outside the limits of the five ventures they keep together are surprised by the separation. In addition to A Casa do Porco, they own the Bar da Dona Onça, the Hot Pork, the Sorveteria do Centro and the Porco Real butcher shop, all in São Paulo.

“I lived alone. Everyone saw me always alone everywhere,” she tells Sheet, in an interview right after Iron Maiden’s concert at Rock in Rio — where she went alone as well. Now because I wanted to and finding it great. “I made an appointment to meet several friends here, then we’re going to go out, go to a bar,” she says excitedly.

The divorce became public last month, but since December they were no longer together. “Christmas, for example, was every man for himself”. Friends and family had known about the separation for a long time and the decision to update the world on their marital status came from the need to put an end to the identification of the two as “a couple” in the many reports that followed. “It makes me tired, and it’s always been hard to deal with,” she says.

“It’s weird. Do I show up with a boyfriend and people still think I’m married to him? It was important to be clear that we are now partners, partners, whatever. But not a couple.”

Janaína has been feeling a certain sexist rancidity since the separation. She says they started to “blame” her for the end of the relationship, a decision made by mutual agreement. When they were married, she was justifiably irritated by being invariably identified as “Jefferson’s wife.”

“Why wasn’t he Janaína’s husband? Do you understand these things? They seem small but they aren’t”, she says, before saying goodbye to her friends.