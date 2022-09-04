Jason Derulo shows women, women and more women – Jornal do Oeste

Jason Derulo is the kind of artist who reminds us that it’s 2022. There’s music on stage, but it’s almost in the minority, and much of it thanks to Tik Tok’s long arms. But it’s good to remember the origins. Derulo is, before being a singer, a dancer. Born in Miami to Haitian parents (hence the French accent whenever he says “thank you”), his real last name is Desrouleaux. He studied ballet at the Dillard Center in Florida and graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. All to say how much dance is present in his life.

His shows open soon with what matters, hits. Wiggle was the hit he recorded with Snoop Dog and Take You Dancing became one of his Tik Tok blasts. Seeing him dance alongside his dancers and his boys is something, to a certain extent, strong. It’s all there. Street dance, break dancing, contemporary ballet, all with the lightness of 32 years and a great sympathy in speech. Corner of it is one of those that seem to come with a built-in protools, which is not good. But nobody, and this is 2022, is giving a damn about that.

At one point, he stops the show to say that he likes Brazilian funk, points to the screen and invites the dancers to all dance to the song Ai Preto, by L7nnon & Biel do Furduncinho. Immediately, and this needs no checking, the followers of these two exploded. But Derulo is a playbacker, and that also reminds us of the new times. His tiny band is placed at the back of the stage, so that not even the cameras that capture images for the big screens can see them. After all, the trio from Fundão plays about 60% of what is heard, while the recorded base takes care of the rest.

Derulo gets undressed and when he gets to the It Girl pop, he’s already shirtless. In the following, Don’t Wanna Go Home, he does the entire first part with a dancer until the others arrive. In Shots, again. Only in Trumpets, a cute moment, with the baby in her lap, the dancers don’t come back. There is a visual discourse that his show uses incessantly, which makes it tiresome not for moral reasons, but for creativity. Only gorgeous women and bare legs don’t guarantee a great night, but Derulo seemed even more sensual to be in Brazil, and he felt right at home. He lacked music.