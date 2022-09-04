Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are Still ‘Too White’

Known in the world of comic book adaptations as the interpreter of Sue Storm in ‘Fantastic Four‘, Jessica Alba gave his opinion on diversity in Marvel movies.

Although the Quartet’s first film was released almost 20 years ago, the Invisible Woman interpreter told the magazine Glam that little has changed when it comes to representation.

“I see more of the same. If you analyze the films of Marvel – that’s the biggest fan of fantasy in entertainment – ​​they’re almost like a family business because they’re still a white space.”

descent of mexicans, alba says she was one of the few actresses of Latin origin to star in hero films at that time and that diversity needs to be reinforced.

“I would say I was one of the few at the time. And it was before Marvel be sold to disneybut it’s still much more of the same.”

She continued:

“I just think about the younger people that are emerging, who will be our future leaders, it’s important that they see the world [como ele é] on the canvas, in the stories, in the dreams we create as artists; we need to reflect the world they are in.”

For some years now, the marvel studios became more attentive to representation, focusing on films like ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

Furthermore, Anthony Mackie became the new Captain America and ‘Ms. Marvel‘ introduced the first Pakistani-born heroine to the MCU.

Now we can only hope that this initiative gains more strength from now on.

