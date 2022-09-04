Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit get married in California and set off in ‘Fast and Furious’ car

Jordana Brewster is engaged to Mason Morfit

Mia Toretto is off the market.

“Fast and Furious” star Jordana Brewster said “yes” to Mason Morfit at a stunning ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday.

The blushing bride, 42, dazzled in a strapless fishtail dress with an embroidered lace bodice and satin train.

Brewster completed the bridal look with classic diamond earrings and her hair pulled back in an elegant updo.

She was also photographed carrying a bouquet of roses while wearing a long veil with an embroidered floral trim.

According to an eyewitness, Brewster’s on-screen brother Vin Diesel was present but arrived late for the 5pm ceremony.

“Fast and Furious” franchise star Jordana Brewster said “yes” to technology CEO Mason Morfit in California on Saturday. CB/CB / BACKGROUND GRID

We are told that shortly after their wedding, Brewster and Morfit entered the famous blue Acura Integra from the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

As fans will remember, the actress once rode in the now-iconic sports car with her late co-star and on-screen husband Paul Walker.

The stunning ceremony was attended by stars like Vin Diesel. CB/CB / BACKGROUND GRID

The wedding came nearly a year after Brewster confirmed that she said “yes” to Morfit’s proposal following her split from her first husband Andrew Form.

“JB will soon be JBM,” she captioned a selfie via Instagram at the time of her and the tech CEO on the beach.

The actress looked beautiful in a strapless satin dress. CB/CB / BACKGROUND GRID

In September 2021, Page Six exclusively obtained photos of the actress wearing her sparkling diamond ring while with Morfit, who is the CEO of investment firm ValueAct Capital.

The couple were first linked romantically in July 2020, with Brewster later revealing that she flew in to see him just days after filing for divorce from Form.

The newlyweds left in a car from the “Fast and Furious” franchise. CB/CB / BACKGROUND GRID

“Mason and I met once, while we were both still married, four years ago,” she wrote in a Glamor magazine essay last June.

â€œI wrote down Mason; he was cute, charming. Shortly after that lunch, I started following him on Instagram.”

Aerial photos reveal that there were several cars from the “Fast and Furious” franchise at the California nuptials. CB / CB / BACKGROUND GRID

She continued, â€œI am already planning my second wedding in my head. But I stop myself when I get that hurried, restless feeling.

Brewster and Form were married from 2007 to 2021 and have two children: Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6.