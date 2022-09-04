Knife attack leaves 10 dead in Canada

10 people were killed and several injured by stabbing in two remote communities in Canada on Sunday, according to police, which began a search in three provinces for two suspects.

“We have located 10 deceased individuals at 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan,” Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Rhonda Blackmore, told a news conference.

“Several other victims were injured, 15 of whom were transported to various hospitals,” he added. “We are actively looking for the two suspects (…) and investigating the many crime scenes.”

A dangerous person alert was issued in the morning in Saskatchewan as police responded to multiple stabbing calls at various locations in the Indian community and the nearby town of Weldon.

According to Blackmore, authorities believe that “some of the victims were targeted by the suspects and others were attacked at random.”

After reports that the suspects had been seen in Regina, the provincial capital and more than 300 kilometers away, the alert and search expanded to include the neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta, a vast region nearly half the size of the Europe.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority told the AFP in a statement that activated emergency protocols to deal with “a high number of critically ill patients”.

“We can confirm that multiple people are being screened and cared for at multiple locations and that a request has been made for additional staff to help deal with the situation,” he added.