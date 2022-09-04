Knife attacks leave dead and injured in Canada | World

Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Rhonda Blackmore gives a press conference alongside photos of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, identified by local agents as perpetrators of knife attacks that, on September 4, 2022, left dead and wounded in the city. of Saskatoon, which is in the province of Saskatchewan — Photo: Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP
Knife attacks in Canada left at least 10 dead and 15 injured on Sunday morning (4) in Saskatchewan province, international media reported. According to the Reuters news agency, local police announced at a press conference that the number of victims could be higher, as several people were transported to hospitals in the region. (see map below).
The AP news agency reported that the attacks took place in two communities in the northeastern area of the city of Saskatoon and that police forces began searching for two suspects, identified as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Initial information indicated that the victims were attacked randomly and that the police did not cite any motivation for the attacks.
“We have located ten individuals killed at 13 locations in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan,” Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Rhonda Blackmore, told a news conference. “Several other victims were injured, 15 of whom were transported to various hospitals.”
The suspects were reportedly seen initially in a black Nissan Rogue. At 8:20 am (local time), police issued a warning of dangerous people across Saskatchewan. In the afternoon, similar alerts were issued in the neighboring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba.
“The location and direction of travel [dos suspeitos] are unknown,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore. “It’s horrible what happened in our province today.”
The search for the pair began as fans arrived in Regina, the capital of Saskatchewan, for an annual Labor Day game between two Canadian football league teams, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Regina Police said in a statement that they had begun work on multiple fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “implanted additional security resources across the city, including the Mosaic Stadium area.” [local da partida]”.
Map shows the location of Saskatoon, in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada — Photo: g1
