Laser from Alok’s concert ruined cell phones at Rock in Rio? DJ questions

A fan present on the second night of Rock in Rio reported a loss he would have had at Alok’s show. He claimed on Twitter that his cell phone camera burned out due to the strong lights of the lasers used in the DJ’s performance.

The boy, named Rodrigo, posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Last photo before Alok’s laser burns my iPhone camera. What a hate”, he vented.

Laser games are a hallmark of Brazilian shows. After the photo went viral, the DJ replied, joking: “Oxe, were you on the zipline?”

Alok questioned the place where the fan was because the play of lights would have been pointed upwards throughout the performance. In addition, the performance featured fireworks and two giant hands decorating the stage.

Is it possible for this to happen?

Some cell phone manufacturers warn of risks involving cameras and bright lights. The risk of damaging the devices occurs because the cameras have image and color sensors. When the light captured is too strong, it is possible that the reading will be compromised.

On its official website, Sony warns: “Do not expose the lens to beams such as lasers. This may damage the image sensor and cause the camera to malfunction.”

Samsung, meanwhile, suggests caution with “excessive heat or high-density energy”, or “a strong light source”.

On Apple’s official forum, a question posted in 2022 on the topic led to the following response: “You have nothing to fear. You’re probably referring to a low-level laser pen. It won’t hurt your camera lens. “

The response — which was awarded the “recommended” label by Apple — followed with the following caveat: “Note that high-intensity light directed at an object will transmit radiation and create heat that can damage it.”

On social media, other people report that they had their cell phone cameras damaged in similar situations, but at other festivals, music concerts or parties.

splash sought advice from DJ Alok, but did not receive a response as of this publication. The space remains open and the note will be updated if there is a response.