Latam will have daily flights to Australia and New Zealand later this year

The only Latin company to fly to Oceania, LATAM, will now have daily, direct flights to the other side of the world.





Before the pandemic, the company operated two flights to Australia and one to New Zealand, the only connection to Oceania made by a Latin American company. However, with Covid-19 these routes were canceled, and only returned in March of this year, on the Santiago de Chile – Auckland – Sydney – Auckland – Santiago route, the longest in Latam currently.

Now, according to data from the company’s reservation system, this flight, which is operated five times a week, will operate with six frequencies on October 1st, and will have daily flights on December 5th.

The route will remain the same and in the same way, operated by the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, but it is worth remembering that on October 31, Qantas will return with direct flights Sydney – Santiago, also operated by the 787-9, increasing flight options. for Brazilians who want to go to Australia, as only a quick connection will be needed in Chile.



