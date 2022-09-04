Law & Order | Relationship between Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler to be highlighted in crossover

The new seasons of Law & Order and its spin-offs debut in a few weeks and, as usual, the series promise a big crossover among its derivatives. However, at the center of the new crossover are the protagonists Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot stabler (Chris Meloni).

Beloved by the public, Olivia Benson commands a special police unit in Law & Order: SVU, while Elliot Stabler has his own team in Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Now, in an interview for the fangirlishone of the producers of Law & Order: organized Crime suggested that the relationship of the protagonists will gain prominence in the new season of the series.

Bryan Goluboff assured that the new episodes of Law & Order: organized crime and Law & Order: SVU will try to maintain a “synchronicity” between the history of Benson and Stablereven though the characters do not participate in the same episode.

“It’s a loyal and passionate fan base, and I want to respect your investment in these people. And so we’re going to try to make the shows have some synchronicity,” Goluboff said.

The producer also commented that, although it is complicated to keep this sync, “because [cada série] has its own timelines and its own cases,” he and the executive producer of SVUJulie Martin, “a lot is already being talked about” on the subject.

Law & Order: SVU may get an episode inspired by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

A few weeks ago, in New York, several fans caught the recording of an episode of Law & Order: SVUin front of a court, with the presence of the actress Mariska Hargitay.

In the images that fell on social networks, it is possible to see the protagonist Olivia Benson in front of a courthouse that is surrounded by protesters. In front of the court, protesters appear holding up several posters with the phrases “Team Austin” or “Team Kelsey”, referring to the battle between the ex-couple.

Although the production of Law & Order: SVU has not yet officially commented on the episode, the series Dick Wolf is known for basing his episodes on real cases. of abuse and domestic violence.

On American television, new episodes of the franchise Law & Order premiere on September 22.

