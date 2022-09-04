Leonardo DiCaprio is single; remember the actor’s ex-girlfriends!

The love affair came to an end Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone! They had been together since 2018, but only appeared publicly for the first time at the 2020 Oscars. The breakup was echoed by the international press and a curious static raised by netizens showed that the actor has an ‘unusual habit’ when it comes to his relationships. Understand!

A profile on the internet forum Reddit even made an infographic about the girlfriends who Leonardo DiCaprio had over the years and a curious feature became evident: all relationships ended before they reached the age of 26. Camila Morronefor example, turned 25 two months ago.

just dead qo @Reddit made an infographic to show that Leonardo DiCaprio refuses to date a woman over 25 pic.twitter.com/8wMPMv1pjU — Mermaid ‍♀️ by Ratanabá (@luau_drey) August 30, 2022

The subject, if you ask me, has even become a joke in the industry. At this year’s Oscars, for example, comedian Amy Schumer nudged the actor on stage at the awards, saying: “Leonardo DiCaprio has done so much for the fight against climate change. Clearly he wants to leave a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he is old and they are new, understand?”. Next, remember in detail all the girlfriends who Leonardo DiCaprio already had!

Gisele Bundchen

Making a splash in Hollywood due to the success of “Titanic”, Leonardo DiCaprio assumed a public relationship with the Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen in 1999. He was 25 at the time and she was 18. Their relationship lasted until 2005.

Rafaeli Bar

In the same year, the actor started a romance with another model, the Israeli Bar Fafaeli who was 20 years old. The relationship lasted from 2005 to 2011, when she was 25.

Blake Lively

Maybe you don’t remember, but Blake Lively also got involved with Leonardo DiCaprio before marrying Ryan Reynoldsfather of his three children — James, inez and Betty. They lived a short relationship in 2011 when she was 23 years old.

Erin Heatherton

Still in 2011, he started a relationship with Erin Heatherton, who was 22 years old. She stayed with the actor from December that year to October 2012.

Toni Garrn

Already in 2013, Leonardo DiCaprio met another model, Toni Garn. The German was 21 when it all started and they stayed together until 2015.

Kelly Rohrbach

The next girlfriend was also a model and actress Kelly Rohrbach. The relationship only lasted the year 2015 when she was 25 years old.

Nina Agdal

Between 2014 and 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio hooked up with the danish model Nina Agdal. The breakup happened before she turned 26.

Camila Morrone

Finally, Camila Morrone. She and the actor started dating when she was just 20 years old and he was 44.

