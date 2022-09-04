Lewandowski ends personal taboo, Barcelona takes advantage of wasted goals truck and wins Sevilla with ease

Match at Ramón Sanchez Pizjuán ended the 4th round of Espanyol Saturday

This Saturday (3), the barcelona visited the seville at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for the 4th round of LaLiga and won an important 3-0 victory, with goals from Rahinha, Lewandowski and Eric García.

The owners of the house started at the top, pressing hard. Until, in the 20th minute, Dembéle shot on the counterattack, played for Lewandowski, who covered Bono. Fernando tried the cut, but Raphinha appeared to complete it with his head.

15 minutes later, Koudé gave a beautiful pass to Lewa, who dominated with his chest and hit the goal without dropping the ball to extend the lead.

On the return to the second half, at 4 minutes, Raphinha played in the area after a short corner, Koundé propped up to the middle of the small area, and Eric García completed to score the third.

Best moments

Championship status

As a result, Barcelona is in second position in the table, with 10 points scored, just two less than the Real Madrid. With just 1, Sevilla is 15th.

Who doesn’t…

The saying is clear and it gets harsh. Before seeing the rivals open the scoring, the home team had three chances to score and missed. In the first, at 11 minutes, Lamela even scored, but the bid was annulled.

In the second, at 15, Isco was launched in front of the goalkeeper, free, but kicked crookedly and saw the ball go too far out.

In the 17th minute, it was En-Nesyri’s turn to face Ter Stegen. The striker tried to touch the corner, but the German defended with his fingertips. Three minutes later, Raphinha scored and the game was no longer the same.

It was just tapping to the side…

But it was not just Sevilla that lost a goal in the face of the goalkeeper. In the last move of the first half, Dembélé pulled the counterattack freely, while Lewandowski sprinted to catch up. Instead of playing for the Pole, shirt 7 tried to cover Bono, but the ball went out.

But shirt 9 had a similar move in the second stage, when it was his turn to try to cover up the Moroccan archer and fail.

Lewandowski disenchanting

No, it wasn’t with the Barcelona shirt, as shirt 9 has already scored four times in the last games. Against Sevilla, however, he still faced a taboo. In five games in Germany against that rival, Lewa has not scored on any occasion.

Bad phase that doesn’t pass

On the eve of facing the Manchester CitySevilla have problems in Espanyol. So far, in four games played, the team managed only one draw.being very close to the relegation zone.

next games

In the next round, both teams will have commitments outside their domains. Sevilla face the espanyolwhile Barça takes the Cádizboth games on Saturday (10) and will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+.

Before that, by Champions League, teams will debut midweek. Sevilla takes City on Tuesday (6), while Barcelona takes the field on Wednesday (7) against Viktoria Plzen.

Datasheet

Sevilla 0 x 3 Barcelona

GOALS: Raphinha, Lewandowski and Eric Garcia (BAR)

SEVILLA: Bono; Montiel (Suso), Fernando, Nianzou and Acuña; Gudelj (Carmona), Jordán (Delaney), Rakitic, Lamela and Isco (Papu Gómez); En-Nesyri (Dolberg). Coach: Julen Lopetegui

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Eric García (Sergi Roberto) and Baldé (Alba); Busquets, Gavi and Pedri (De Jong); Raphinha, Lewandowski (Ansu Fati) and Dembélé (Ferrán Torres). Coach: Xavi