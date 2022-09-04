Lisca may have “ideal team” at Santos with the return of suspended | saints

After a little more than a month ahead of Santos, coach Lisca has been looking for what he considers the ideal team. The coach had seven full weeks to train the squad, in addition to counting on the arrival of reinforcements.

Now, with a tighter group and with almost the entire squad available, the Peixe commander has shown signs of a lineup that should be seen more by Santos fans on the field.

Peixe’s next challenge will be against Goiás, this Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 2 Lisca during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Lisca during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

For this match, Lisca will be able to count on the return of midfielder Rodrigo Fernández and striker Marcos Leonardo, who were suspended in the team’s last commitment, against Cuiabá.

With that, the tendency is for Lisca to select Santos with John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

Currently, the Santos coach cannot count on Carlos Sánchez, who is recovering from a left thigh injury, and on Ângelo, called up by the Brazilian under-20 team. Regarding the two, the Uruguayan had been a starter before the signings of Luan and Carabajal. The striker remained as an option for the second half.

Having a clearer game proposal and a closed squad, Lisca shows that he has few doubts about Peixe’s lineup. Right away, Soteldo took over the attacking position, on the left. The right side, vacant after the departure of Léo Baptistão, was quickly filled by Lucas Braga, who could lose space after the Venezuelan’s arrival.

On the sides, even with the reinforcement of Nathan and the recovery of Lucas Pires, injured in his right knee, the coach kept Madson and Felipe Jonatan. At first, the tendency is for the duo to remain on the team.

The biggest question still seems to be the role of point guard of the team. Currently, Carabajal is the one who makes it. Luan is an option, but Lisca still expects shirt 20 to have game rhythm.

Competition for the spot is expected to increase after Sánchez recovers physically. Besides them, Bruno Oliveira and Lucas Barbosa run outside in the dispute.

