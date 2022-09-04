“Look, Red Bull Bragantino…”; Milton Neves surprises with a tip for Palmeiras’ game

Palmeiras may have ended their most difficult sequence of games in the Brazilian Championship. In three consecutive rounds, Abel Ferreira’s team faced Corinthians, Flamengo and Fluminense, all direct opponents at the top of the table. However, even with these ‘challenges’ in the past, Verdão cannot relax now.

That’s because Flamengo comes at a spectacular moment and appears as a threat to ‘steal’ the title if Palmeiras starts to lose points, and for Milton Neves, This is exactly what will happen this Saturday (3)when Verdão enters the field to face Bragantino for the Brasileirão.

“Look, Red Bull Bragantino will win this game 1-0”; said the commentator in an appearance on the program “Bandeirantes Happens”, on Rádio Bandeirantes. A lot is questioned whether Abel Ferreira will go to the match with his main lineup due to the fact that on Tuesday (6), he will have the Libertadores return game against Athletico.

However, according to the “UOL Esportes” portal, Verdão does not want to know about resting players and must go to the match with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony. The ball starts rolling this Saturday (3), at 19 pm.