Lucho evaluates debut as coach of Ceará and supports Jô: “He knows very well what I think of him” | ceará

Ceará drew 1-1 with Flamengo at Maracanã in Lucho González’s debut as coach. Lucho had the first week of work before the challenge against Rubro-Negro and sought to maintain the team’s base for the sequence of work.

In a press conference this Sunday (4), the coach commented on the result against the Rio de Janeiro team, which is fighting for the championship lead.

– To celebrate (the result), no. Because we came with the clear objective of getting the three points, but I was proud and told my athletes for the attitude they had, regarding the message we passed on to him. We knew about the difficulty with Flamengo, who play well and have great players. But my players are to be congratulated. A tie that can serve forward, but we are looking for victory. What reassures me is the attitude they had the whole time,” he said.

Lucho González, Ceará

– I liked the delivery, the concentration, the willingness to carry out the game plan even with one less. I have to congratulate them and I said that inside. What remains is to go back to work and watch the game with Santos. At home, we have to win again and that is very clear – he added.

Scorer of the goal, Jô was sent off in the second half after being irritated by Vidal’s hand touch that was not marked and released the verb in front of the referee, who did not hesitate to send off. Alvinegro’s coach also commented on the move.

– Evidently, I didn’t see the move. Jô knows very well what I think of him, how important he is. These are things that happen. I didn’t pay attention to what was said. But it’s football stuff. There’s another head inside. These same things are sometimes looked at one way for a shirt more than others. But it’s football stuff. We have to have a clear head. Still, the team remained in the game, with the tactical spirit we asked for.