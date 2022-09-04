Lula tells domestics that Janja, Lu Alckmin and Ana Estela Haddad understand more about women than he does – 04/09/2022 – Poder

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said that Janja, Ana Estela Haddad and Lu Alckmin “understand more about women than the three of us (referring to Geraldo Alckmin and Fernando Haddad and him)” and should read the letter prepared by entities that represent domestic workers during an event at the São Paulo Metalworkers Union, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), this Sunday morning (4).

Lula also waved to the evangelical public when criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “The biggest lie he tells is invoking the name of Jesus all the time,” she said when criticizing Bolsonaro. “Fairiseus lies, and we can’t believe these lies so as not to bitter the bread that the devil kneaded”.

The candidate also criticized the decrees of easing the possession of weapons, edited by the current president, and said that he will revoke the acts, if elected. “There will be no gun decree in this country, there will be a book decree,” he said, saying the rules benefit criminal organizations, which no longer need to steal equipment from police forces.

“I’ve never been interested in having a gun, I have faith in God and my behavior, and that’s my protection,” said the postulant before ending the speech.

The campaign event was dedicated to maids, with almost the entire audience made up of women. Several representatives gave testimonies about their experience as a domestic worker and the policies that favored them in the PT and Dilma Rousseff (PT) mandates.

Participating in the event were the candidate for vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), his wife, Lu Alckmin, the PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, his wife, professor Ana Estela Haddad, Márcio França (PSB), who is running to the Senate, Janja, Lula’s wife, and the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann.

Lula arrived at the Metalworkers Union, in São Bernardo do Campo, a few minutes before the event, and greeted supporters present, who sang songs in favor of the candidate.

To access the auditorium where Lula spoke, on the third floor of the building, security was reinforced. Security wrote down the name and ID of each one that arrived and it was necessary to go through metal detectors. Backpacks and purses were searched, and the emergency stairs were closed to control public access, which was done only by two elevators.

In a video presented during the event, the initiatives of their governments in favor of women were listed, such as the PEC das Domésticas. Proposals were also presented, such as the creation of the Ministry of Women, creation of shelters for women victims of violence, resumption of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing program and an increase in places in day care centers.

Gleisi Hoffmann also spoke, extolling the public policies of the Lula and Dilma governments and criticizing Bolsonaro, saying that the current president encourages violence against women.

“Can you imagine what happens in a house with a gun?” questioned Hoffmann in reference to the president’s speech if a woman alone on the street would prefer a gun or the Maria da Penha Law. “You can’t have the politics of hate, the politics of weapons,” she said.

Haddad and Alckmin attacked Bolsonaro. “The society I want for my grandchildren and descendants is one in which Bolsonaro will not have a single vote,” said the PT candidate for the government of São Paulo. Alckmin even referred to Bolsonaro as “Bozo” and said that “a government program is made in conversation, listening to people, and not making motorcycles or [andando] jet ski,” he said.

Women on the agenda and Lula’s slips

At the event, Márcio França said that “it is the women who will decide this election”, asking those present to try to convince the men and those around them. The female audience, the majority of the Brazilian population and the electorate, is the focus of both Lula and Bolsonaro in their campaigns.

The two candidates, however, accumulate slips and negative statements about women and their agendas.

Lula, for example, said during a rally held last Thursday (1st) in Belém (PA), that the man should go to the kitchen “to help in the service of the woman”. After the episode, at an event in São Luís (MA) held on Saturday (3), she criticized the machismo among men who consider themselves progressive, waved at the mother figure and gave protagonism to female workers.

Before, PT committed another gaffe when talking about violence against women on August 20. “Do you want to beat a woman? Go beat another place, but not inside your house or in Brazil, because we can’t accept that anymore”, he declared.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, accumulates sexist statements. In addition to the phrase quoted by Gleisi Hoffmann at the event, the current president jokingly declared that good news for women is “kiss, rose, gift, vacation”. The sexist joke was made during its weekly broadcast on social networks, last Thursday (1st).

The reelection candidate has been collecting sexist statements since he was a deputy and said he would not rape Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) because she “did not deserve it”.

In the debate held on Sunday (28) between presidential candidates, Bolsonaro was criticized for attacking journalist Vera Magalhães and saying that she “sleeps thinking” about him and that she would have a “passion” for him. He also said that Simone Tebet (MDB) was “a disgrace”.