Mancini’s changes work, and America wins Coritiba for the Brazilian

photo: Moor Panda/America America players cheered a lot with Pedrinho’s goal

America remains undefeated in the return of the Brazilian Championship. On Saturday night, Coelho beat Coritiba 2-0, and gained another position in the classification. Novelties in the squad at Independência, Pedrinho and Matheusinho scored the goals in the triumph of the Minas Gerais team.

Pedrinho, who came on for Felipe Azevedo, opened the scoring in the first half after being assisted by Ral Cceres. In the final stage, Matheusinho, substitute for the suspended Juninho, headed in Danilo Avelar’s cross and gave the final numbers to the score.

With the victory at Independência, America climbed to eighth place, overtaking Santos in the standings. Coelho reached 35 points, 14 of them won in the 18 played in the return (four wins and two draws). Coritiba is in 15th position, with 25.

America will return to the field only on Sunday of the next week (11). Coelho visits Botafogo, at 11 am, at Nilton Santos. On the same day, at 18:00, Coxa receives Atltico-GO in a direct confrontation at the bottom of the classification.

The game

America had changes in all sectors for the game against Coritiba. In defense, coach Vagner Mancini opted for Iago Maidana to have more quality on the ball out. In the middle, Juninho, suspended, gave way to Matheusinho. In attack, Felipe Azevedo was replaced by Pedrinho. The two offensive novelties were decisive in the game.

Both teams had clear strategies. With five offensive men on the field, America wanted to put pressure on Coritiba, mainly from the sides, to create dangerous situations. Coxa, with the lowest lines, was looking for the counterattack at Independência to surprise Coelho.

America created several chances of danger in the first 30 minutes. There were nine submissions, but none that required a great defense from Wall. The tenth kick, however, died in the nets. After a corner left, Cceres played with his head and found Pedrinho free. The striker finished with the first shot, with no chance for the Coritiba goalkeeper: 1 to 0.

After the goal, America lowered the lines to try to surprise Coxa on the counterattack. The visiting team, in turn, only tried to take shots from afar.

In the second half, Coxa had changes to try to get a tie, but it was America that almost expanded. Lucas Kal’s bomb exploded on the beam.

The second stage was even more intense. Each time, a team was in danger. Coxa scared twice with Alef Manga. The second kick exploded on the crossbar. America, on the other hand, wasted chances to counterattack. When he had conditions to finish, the Rabbit stopped at Wall. The Coritiba goalkeeper made a fantastic save in a shot by Pedrinho.

Both teams were heavily modified during the second half. Danilo Avelar, who came off the bench, made a perfect cross for Matheusinho to play with his head and widen for America: 2 to 0.

After the goal, America still gave Coritiba some scares, but could not expand the score: game over and another victory for Coelho in the return of Serie A.

America 2 x 0 Coritiba

america

Matheus Cavichioli; Ral Cceres, Iago Maidana, der and Marlon (Danilo Avelar, 24/2°T); Lucas Kal, Matheusinho and Emmanuel Martinez (Bentez, 2°/15); Everaldo (Al, 15/2°T), Pedrinho (Felipe Azevedo, 31/2°T) and Henrique Almeida (Mastriani, 31/2°T)

technician: Vagner Mancini

coritiba

Alex Muralha; Natanael (Warley, 2/16), Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castn and Diego Porfrio (Rafael Santos, at half-time); Bernardo, Bruno Gomes and Fabrcio Daniel; Egdio (Robinho, at half-time), Alef Manga and Adrin Martnez (Thonny Anderson, 2/21)

technician: Guto Ferreira

goals: Pedrinho (1/29) and Matheusinho (2/32)

Yellow cards: Aleph Mango (30/1°T); Diego Porfrio (33/1°T); Marlon (22/2°T); Thonny Anderson (30/2°T); Pedrinho (34/2°T)

Reason: 25th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: September 3, 2022 (Saturday), at 8:30 pm

Place: Independence in Belo Horizonte

referee: Dyorgines Jos Padovani de Andrade (ES)

Assistants: Alessandro lvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Fabiano da Silva Ramires (ES)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de S (FIFA/RJ)