“Martian hair”: an enigma that intrigues NASA

When analyzing photos taken by the Perserverance spacecraft, NASA researchers were in for a surprise. Attached to a container containing soil samples from the Red Planet, they identified something resembling a human hair. What would be the origin of this enigmatic debris?

Debris of unknown origin

In addition to the “hair”, another small debris was seen in the images. The NASA team is now investigating where they came from. Although it is not possible to say for sure, scientists believe that Debris could be remnants of the parachute which allowed Perseverance to land on Mars and which was discarded at the start of the mission.

“Hair” found on the Perseverance spacecraft

About a month ago, NASA activated other Perseverance cameras to take new images of the debris. The space agency hopes that photographs from other angles can help solve the mystery. About that, an explanation as to the nature of the “hair” has not yet been presented.

The Perseverance probe landed on Mars in February 2021. One of the main objectives of the mission involves astrobiology. In addition to advancing knowledge of geology, the equipment will look for evidence of ancient microbial life.