Meet the motorcycle that doesn’t fall from Honda

– Reading time: 1 minute –

When we talk about motorcycles, one of the biggest concerns of riders and those who want to learn to ride them is safety, isn’t it? Despite all the investment in safety products such as helmets, for many, keeping balance in these vehicles is not so easy. Fortunately, manufacturers invest heavily in technology to ensure more stability for their customers. Honda even created an assistant capable of making some models walk by themselves. Discover below the bike that doesn’t fall and the technology behind it.

What is Riding Assist?

Honda, one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in the world, has been investing in technologies in this sector for many years. Because of this, in 2017 it surprised everyone in the market when it presented Riding Assist, a technology capable of making the bike even walk alone.

READ MORE: How long does a motorcycle battery last? Find out how to make it last longer!

According to the company, the objective is to make the vehicle balance itself without the pilot’s interference at low speeds.

It is an excellent adaptation to face the traffic and traffic jams of big cities. Overall, the tool has been undergoing constant changes, always bringing some technological leaps and more efficiency in its function.

How does non-falling motorcycle technology work?

Previously, Riding Assist changed the steering column angle by length, so it ends up changing the wheelbase beyond the handlebars. Now, the system and sensors responsible for maintaining the current balance are particularly on the rear wheel. For this, it has two actuators controlled by electric servo motors connected to the electronic control unit.

ALSO READ: Electric motorcycles: Check out the 5 most frequently asked questions!

At the same time, the suspension scale ends up moving transversely, which makes it possible to replicate that balance movement made by the pilot. If you’re curious to know when the novelty will hit the market, it may still take a few years, but Honda is doing everything to add them to more casual models.

Did you like this article? You can find many others right here at Travel Routes!