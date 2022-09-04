Merentiel disenchants after more than a month without playing and wins support from Abel at Palmeiras | palm trees

The Uruguayan was one of the three reinforcements of Abel Ferreira in the middle of the year, and after almost two months just training, waiting for the opening of the window and regularization, he debuted on July 21, against América-MG, as a starter. Then he played the last 16 minutes of the next match, against Internacional, and nothing else. Yet.

In Bragança Paulista, Palmeiras entered the field with an almost all reserve team. Still, Merentiel stayed on the bench, but he got an opportunity again, didn’t waste it and won the coach’s public support.

“Sometimes it’s not easy being a coach or a player. Players work hard to wait for an opportunity. Merentiel arrived, had work and preparation. We have to give it time. They know I trust them. That’s the most important thing, when they don’t play, they know I trust them. You only have to do one thing: be prepared,” he said.

— I really like players who talk on the pitch, not off. The one who says: “You’re here, whenever you want, I’m ready”. And that’s the answer I expect when I switch players. Log in to help. That’s what he did, congratulations to him.”

The striker also spoke about the situation after the final whistle, and took the opportunity to also explain the “angry” celebration, which broke a publicity board.

“I’ve been working too hard to have minutes. Today I was able to go in and score. The important thing was to win, we looked until the end. For us, the important thing is the three points. We have to work and improve. It’s a relief when you score a goal after a long time. Now let’s keep working and improving for the team, helping as I can.

In addition to the strong competition for a spot in Palmeiras’ attack, Abel had previously made it clear that the Uruguayan’s shyness is one of the points that would need to be worked on for his better development at the club.

– Merentiel still has a lot to grow, a lot to learn. Miguel, we have an aspect that we have to improve, he is very shy, he has a personality in which he is very shy and closed, it is something that I have to let go of – said Abel Ferreira, also in a press conference after the game against América-MG, by the Brasileirão.

Flaco López, for example, who arrived together and disputes position with the Uruguayan, has already entered the field 10 times with the alviverde uniform – six as a starter. Now, the two have the same number of goals for the new club: one for each.

With the result, Verdão has its third straight tie in the Brasileirão. Now, all the focus goes to the duel next Tuesday, against Athletico-PR, which will decide the first finalist of Libertadores 2022. In the first leg, they lost by 1 to 0. Verdão needs to win by two goals to advance.

