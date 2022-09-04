Neither masculine nor feminine nor neuter: how English lost grammatical gender

  • William Marquez
  • BBC News World

Despite being a descendant of languages ​​with two or three grammatical genders, throughout its evolution, English has been losing them.

One of the first surprises when starting to learn English as a second language is usually the lack of grammatical gender — nouns are neither masculine nor feminine.

That is, our definite articles “o” and “a” do not have masculine and feminine in English. “A casa” and “o carro”, for example, are translated with a single article: “the” — which we also use in the plural, since English also makes no difference between “os” and “as”.

This same ambiguity between genders occurs in demonstrative pronouns: in Portuguese, we have “este” and “esta”, “esse” and “essa” and “aquele” and “aquela”. In English, genders are neuter, with the use of the words “this”, “that” and — here, we have the plural — “these” and “those”.

But it was not always so. Historically, as with all Indo-European languages, Old English, or Anglo-Saxon, had masculine, feminine, and neuter nouns, with their corresponding articles.

