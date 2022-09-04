New documents show Johnny Depp never assaulted Amber Heard

The controversy involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got another new chapter. This time, according to the website TMZthe actor presented new legal documents that reinforce never having assaulted his ex-wife. In these new files, there are witnesses who claim not to have seen Heard with bruises or marks on his face in the May 21, 2016alleged day that Depp assaulted the actress.

A witness even claims he didn’t notice broken glass in the apartment at the time (Amber Heard released photos of broken glass, claiming Depp also broke objects in the house on the day).

Finally, Johnny Depp also presented security camera footage that allegedly shows no injuries to the face of Amber Heard.

Understand the controversy involving the couple:

According to information from Entertainment Weeklythe villain of ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ claims that his ex-wife would have hit his face with two punches, for arriving late for his birthday and claims that he did not throw an iPhone at her, a famous case that started the legal dispute between the two, back in 2016.

To make matters worse, an alleged document released by Depp alleges that officers who questioned the actress “did not see any injuries, bruises or swelling” at the site of the alleged assault she accused him of having caused.

Fans Go Crazy: “He’s Innocent”

Now, after the repercussion of the case, fans and admirers of Depp are leaving messages of disapproval on Heard’s social networks, which has even led her to disable Instagram comments after the attacks. On Twitter, a hashtag was created to apologize to the J.K. Rowlingfor the author’s and Warner’s controversial decision not to remove Depp from the sequel ‘Fantastic Beasts’.

Check out some tweets about the case:

In the recent accusation, Depp explains that he had warned that he would be late for his birthday but that she, drunk, would have lost control and hit him in the face. The actress’ lawyers soon spoke out about the allegations:

“These claims are totally false and unfounded. Just read the Rolling Stone magazine article about Mr. Depp to understand his state of mind. At the moment, Mr. Depp is being sued on multiple fronts, including assaulting a location producer on the film’s set. ‘City of Lies’. On several occasions, witnesses noted the extent of abuse that Mr. Depp infringed on Ms. heard”

News about the development of this case should emerge soon.

