New MonsterVerse Sequel Details Promise a Proper Godzilla vs Kong 2

New details for the upcoming MonsterVerse movie promise a Godzilla vs. Kong 2. It’s been known for months that Legendary Pictures has been working on a fifth installment of MonsterVerse, but exactly what the movie is is open to speculation. At first, it was hard to say for sure if the movie was a rematch, a team, Godzilla 3, Kong 2or Son of Kong.

New details regarding Legendary’s plan for the new MonsterVerse movie have since emerged. It has been confirmed that, in addition to Adam Wingard returning to the helm of the project, the film will bring back at least three Godzilla vs. kong characters, which are those played by Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle. As for the plot, the untitled movie will pit the two alpha titans against one “undiscovered threat” hidden in the Hollow Earth. Your journey will apparently involve an exploration of the history of the Titans, Skull Island, and the ancient War of the Titans that started the Godzilla-Kong rivalry.

Everything that has been said about the movie creates the impression that Legendary is making a true sequel to the movie. Godzilla vs. Kong. For a while, there was a feeling that the film was secretly kong 2, as rumors and a synopsis released by the Australian government put the spotlight on Kong’s battles in the Hollow Earth. However, the new plot description, which specifically calls out Godzilla’s role in the fight against the “undiscovered threat” suggests otherwise. Not only that, but the movie isn’t just using the “Team Kong” characters from the movie. It also has Henry’s Bernie, who was part of the Godzilla vs Kong’s History of “Team Godzilla”. Apparently, the film is really Godzilla vs. Kong 2.

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 could be a MonsterVerse team

Until here, Godzilla vs. kong 2 is shaping up to be a story where the King of the Monsters and the new Hollow Earth alpha work together to take down a single threat. Going in that direction seems like the right way to go with Godzilla vs. Kong, especially since the movie ended the conflict and resolved the age-old debate over which monster would win. While Kong may still hold a grudge against Godzilla for beating him, Godzilla has no reason to pursue a rematch, which will make it much easier for the MonsterVerse to smoothly transition from a brutal fight into Godzilla vs. kong into a full team afterwards.

The Titans once worked together, but what happened in Godzilla vs. kong was a short-lived, last-minute alliance, while Godzilla vs. kong 2 is in an excellent position to have them both on the same side throughout the movie. As such, the film can offer something fundamentally different from what happened in Godzilla vs. kong, while also looking like a direct sequel at the same time. With all the mysteries of the Hollow Earth unsolved by Godzilla vs Kong’s In the end, a proper sequel appears as the best direction the MonsterVerse could take after the crossover.