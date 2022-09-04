Nord Stream closed? “Russia wants to destroy the normal life of Europeans”

O Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia this Saturday of wanting to “intimidate” Europe and “destroy the normal life of all Europeans” by shutting down the Nord Stream, the main gas pipeline connecting Russia and Europe. Europe.

The statements by the Ukrainian head of state come after Russian oil company Gazprom today suspended supplies to Europe, due to “oil leaks” detected in a turbine during the maintenance operation of the only compressor unit that was still in operation.

For Zelensky, the closure of the gas pipeline – which was supposed to reopen today after being closed for several days – is a way for Russia to “try to further increase energy pressure in Europe”.

“Why do they do it? Russia wants to destroy the normal life of all Europeans – in every country on our continent. It wants to weaken and intimidate the whole of Europe, every state. Where Russia cannot do so by the force of conventional weapons, it does so by the force of energy weapons.”considered the person in charge, in his daily communication to the country.

“It is trying to attack with poverty and political chaos where it still cannot attack with missiles”, he added, defending that, for Europe to “protect itself against” Russia, “even more unity, even more coordination and even more more help to each other”.

“This winter, Russia prepares for a decisive energy attack against all Europeans. And the key answers to that should be two things. First, our unity – unity in the protection against the terrorist state. Second, increasing our own pressure on Russia – this includes increasing sanctions at all levels, and limiting Russia’s oil and gas revenues.”

Just yesterday, the Ukrainian president argued – after the G7 finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil – that the same measure should also be applied to the price of gas.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia began with the aim, according to Vladimir Putin, of “denazifying” and demilitarizing Ukraine for the security of Russia. The operation was condemned by the international community in general.

The UN confirmed that around 5,600 civilians died and 8,000 were wounded in the war, stressing that the real numbers will be much higher and can only be known when there is access to fenced areas or under intense fighting.

