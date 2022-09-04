Notes App | How to Draw on iPhone and iPad

The Notes app is a very versatile tool: among the available functions, it can be used to draw on iPhone and iPad freehand. Your results can still be merged into annotations with images, texts, audios and checkboxes.

Notes drawing function includes three different brushes, simulating highlighter pen, plain pen and chalk; plus an eraser, selection tool and a ruler. On iPad, the app even supports Apple Pencil to create more accurate results. Check out how to use this feature below!

How to Draw on iPhone and iPad with Notes

Open Notes and create a document; Then tap the brush icon to enable the drawing function; Learn how to draw in the Notes app, on your iPhone or iPad (Screenshot: André Magalhães) All brushes will be displayed on the screen. Tap on each of them to select them and start drawing freely; To change the color, press the icon in the right corner and choose a specific color. After finishing the drawing, tap “Ok” at the top of the screen. Change the color of the brushes when drawing (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

Tip: To erase drawings more easily, press and hold on the eraser icon. Then select “Delete Object”. In this way, the eraser manages to remove entire elements at once with a touch of the screen.

Even with the drawings, it is still possible to fill your note with other content. Just select another screen space and start typing freely to switch between texts and media.

How to change the thickness and opacity of brushes in Notes

In addition to the color, the application allows you to change the thickness and transparency of each brush. To do this, press and hold on the pen of your choice until a pop-up window appears. Then choose between the different levels and make the change.

Tap and press to access more drawing options (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

How to save a note in the app

Notes automatically saves your notes with each edit. However, you can save them to iCloud to sync the contents with other devices on iPhone, iPad and Mac. In addition, there is also the option to password protect your files in the app and preserve your drawings.