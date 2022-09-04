Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Arrive in Venice as ‘DWD’ Drama Continues

All the clothes Harry Styles wore during his residency at Madison Square Garden

Olivia Wilde certainly doesn’t look worried, honey.

The director was seen smiling as she landed in Italy for the premiere of her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling”, at the Venice Film Festival – despite the ongoing drama that has been making headlines for weeks.

Her boyfriend Harry Styles – who stars with Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller – was also photographed on Sunday, although it appears they arrived separately.

Wilde, 38, dazzled in a cream blazer and matching pants, which she tucked into a pair of black cowboy boots. She completed the look with a pair of dark shades and her locks highlighted in loose waves.

Meanwhile, Styles, 28, looked chic in a purple Gucci blazer, green vest and light blue jeans.

The former One Direction heartthrob complemented it with white sneakers, big brown tones and three animal-print bags.

The “Golden” singer looked elegant as she arrived in Italy over the weekend. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The film’s protagonist, 26-year-old Pugh, arrived on a private jet ahead of Monday’s red carpet. However, she will supposedly skip the press conference.

Festival representatives told Variety that she will join Wilde, Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne and Nick Kroll at the premiere, but will not participate in any interviews with them.

Wilde’s film will premiere at the film festival on Monday. BACKGROUND GRID

The event comes a week after a video emerged of Wilde referring to Pugh as “Miss Flo” while asking Shia LaBeouf – who she originally cast in the role of Styles – to return to the film.

“I think this might be a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to trying this with me, with us,” she said in the leaked video. suggesting a disagreement between the embattled actor and the film’s lead actress.

“If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it right now, and if you can make amends – and I respect her point of view, I respect hers – but if you can do it, what do you do? he thinks?

The former “One Direction” student arrived at the airport in style. BACKGROUND GRID

Wilde previously told Variety that LaBeouf, 36, was reportedly cut from the project and replaced by her now-boyfriend to keep other cast members “safe” from her “combative energy.”

LaBeouf, who was accused of abuse in 2021 and has since sought treatment, has denied Wilde’s allegations, claiming he actually backed out of the film.

Styles stars with Florence Pugh in the film. VERONESI / BACKGRID

â€œFiring me never happened, Olivia,â€ LaBeouf claimed in a statement to Variety.

“And while I fully understand the attractiveness of getting this story out because of the current social landscape, the social currency it brings. It’s not the truth.”

Pugh has yet to speak publicly about the latest drama involving LaBeouf and the movie, which hits theaters on September 23.