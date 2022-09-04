On the rise, Luciano pressures Calleri in São Paulo’s artillery | Sao Paulo

São Paulo’s top scorer since the beginning of the season, Argentine Calleri has this position threatened by his attacking partner, Luciano.

At a low moment, shirt 9 has seen Luciano getting closer in the list of tricolor goalscorers. In his last 17 games, Calleri has scored just three goals, while Luciano, in the same number of games, has scored 12.

In the year, Calleri has already scored 20 times, while Luciano has scored 17 goals. He will have a good opportunity to touch his colleague this Sunday, against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, for the Brazilian.

With an eye on the game against Atlético-GO, next Thursday, coach Rogério Ceni spared holders the trip to Mato Grosso, Calleri among them. Luciano should be the starter.

1 of 3 Luciano and Calleri in the warm-up for São Paulo vs Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Luciano and Calleri in the warm-up for São Paulo vs Fortaleza — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Now teammates in attack, Calleri and Luciano have different beginnings in 2022. The Argentine, right away, has become Ceni’s main offensive weapon after six discreet months since his return in August last year.

Luciano had more difficulties. Still hampered by a string of injuries last year and at the start of the current season, he lost his place on the team. Until the 14th round of the Brazilian, in June, he had scored just five goals.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Cuiabá x São Paulo, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão

The turn came from the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, in the duels with Universidad Católica.

Against the Chileans, Luciano scored four goals in two games and regained the title in São Paulo. After that, he scored five more goals in six matches – including some important ones, such as against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, and the victory over América-MG, at home, in the next phase of the competition. same tournament.

2 of 3 Luciano and Calleri celebrate at Universidad Católica x São Paulo — Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza Luciano and Calleri celebrate at Universidad Católica x São Paulo — Photo: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

More recently, he made another two in the return match against América-MG and the honor of São Paulo in the defeat to Atlético-GO, last Thursday, for the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana.

Meanwhile, Calleri balked.

The number nine scored his last three goals against Universidad Católica, in Chile, against Goiás and Red Bull Bragantino, in Morumbi.

The drought has bothered Calleri, who before the game against Atlético-GO commented on the lack of goals.

– The best players in the world miss goals. I, who am nobody, missed two goals (against Fortaleza, on Sunday). I go home upset, it happens, but we know that at some point the ball will go in.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

São Paulo faces Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. Only four points separate Mato Grosso, who started the round in the relegation zone, from São Paulo, which has 29 points.

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv