Only Murders in the Building – Season 3

Killer news for fans of Only Murders in the Building! The Emmy-nominated series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, has been renewed for a third season. The exciting news was announced just two weeks after the second season premiered.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “Its generational appeal, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena.”

Erwich continued, “We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”

Before our favorite podcast-loving sleuths – Charles (Martin), Mabel (Gomez) and Oliver (Short) – return and the body count at Arconia is likely to spike, here’s everything we know (so far) about Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building — but beware of major spoilers for season 2 of Only Murders In the Building forward.

When will the third season of Only Murders in the Building ?

No release date has been announced, but until then, you can enjoy the second season, which premiered on June 28, 2022. All episodes are being available in Brazil on Star+.

Who will be in the cast of season 3 of Only Murders in the Building ?

Gomez revealed in a message shared by Hulu that “all your favorite characters will be returning for Season 3!” That means it will likely include:

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

Other characters that could possibly return include:

Cara Delevingne as Alice

Zoe Colletti as Lucy

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Amy Ryan as Jane Bellows

Christine Ko as Nina

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard

Amy Schumer as herself

Adina Verson as Poppy White/Becky Butler

Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps

What will happen in the third season of Only Murders in the Building ?

There’s another murder for Mabel, Charles and Oliver to solve next season, but it happened in a Broadway theater, not their building!

Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy is murdered during the opening night of Oliver’s new Broadway show, co-starring Charles opposite Glenroy.

In a post announcing the third season, the Instagram account of Only Murders wrote in the caption: “Now I just have to worry about who’s next… I hope it’s not me!”… Guess we’ll have to wait and see!

