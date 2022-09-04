Original Pinhead Interpreter Approves “Female Version” of Remake







Photo: Publicity / New World Pictures / Modern Popcorn

Actor Doug Bradley, who played the iconic Pinhead in the original “Hellraiser” films, praised the casting of Jamie Clayton as a female version of the villain, in the remake that will premiere in October on streaming.

“It was already obvious to me that a female Pinhead was on the way. It was an interesting casting choice,” he commented at the Silver Scream Con horror convention in Massachusetts, in a statement recorded by specialist website Bloody Disgusting.

“I don’t know Jamie personally, but of course they changed the character a little bit because she’s transgender. I haven’t watched her most recent work, but I remember that Netflix sci-fi series ‘Sense8’ that I was from a big fan. Jamie was in it and I really loved his performance,” he added.

He went on: “We say ‘female pinhead’ like we know what it means, but there are a million shades of femininity. I don’t know where they’re going with that, exactly.”

Bradley even recalled that his version of the character also had an ambiguous sexuality. “I’d like to point out that when I played Pinhead, the costume included a skirt.”

“Everything was transgressive on ‘Hellraiser’ from start to finish. [Fazer uma Pinhead feminina ou escalar uma atriz trans] It’s not a new idea in that sense, but I’m intrigued. I’m in the same position as all of you, of waiting and seeing what happens.”

Clayton, who is currently in The L Word: Generation Q series, will actually be the fourth person to play the character, played by Doug Bradley in eight films, in addition to Stephan Smith Collins and Paul T. Taylor in the two most recent productions. . In the book by Clive Barker on which the plot is based, Pinhead has no defined sex.

The plot is based on the book “The Hellbound Heart”, which was adapted by the writer himself in the movie “Hellraiser – Reborn from Hell”, in 1987.

The original story involved a sinister cube, which promised transcendent pleasures but actually opened the gates of hell, dooming souls to an eternity of suffering at the hands of the terrible Cenobites. One of these victims was a man named Frank, who in search of forbidden pleasures finds the artifact capable of accessing another dimension and has his body torn apart by the creatures. From there, his lover Julia does everything to free him from hell, practicing sinister rituals without his family suspecting his plans. Until her niece Kirsty finds the cursed artifact and, unintentionally, also ends up summoning the Cenobites.

The release of “Hellraiser” made a huge impact with its mixture of sadomasochism, demonic pacts, cursed artifact, gore ultraviolence and nightmarish creatures – most notably Pinhead, a cenobite whose entire head is covered in pins. It became one of the landmarks of the horror of the 1980s.

The film won an official sequel in 1988, based on a concept by Barker himself, but the success ended up taking the franchise out of the hands of its creator, resulting in productions increasingly weak and distant from the original mood – just like Jason, from “Friday”. Fair 13″, Pinhead also ended up on a spaceship!

In all, ten films were released, but the last six came straight to DVD – among them, “Hellraiser: Inferno” (2000), directed by Scott Derrickson, who later became better known as the director of “Doctor Strange”.

The new film is described as a reboot of the franchise that began in 1987 and also features in its cast Odessa A’zion (“Grand Army”), Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Goran Visnjic (“Timeless”), Drew Starkey (“Outer Banks”), Adam Faison (“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay”), Aoife Hinds (“Normal People”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level”) and Hiam Abbass (“Blade Runner 2049”).

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are writing the script, while David Bruckner is directing. The trio is the same responsible for the horror “The Dark House” (2020), with Rebecca Hall.

The premiere is scheduled for October 7.

See the first teaser of the new production below.