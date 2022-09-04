Palmeiras takes surprising action after Endrick attacks by two of the biggest clubs in the world

The main highlight of the last Copa São Paulo, the young Endrick, only 16 years old, is considered one of the great promises of Brazilian football. Even without having made his professional debut, the player is already coveted by the main clubs in the world.

Still, Palmeiras continues to act cautiously with the intention of not ‘burning’ their jewel, aiming to repeat Santos’ feat with Neymar, who only left Brazil when he felt ready to head to Europe.

However, unlike the Brazilian ace, Endrick will hardly go to Barcelona, ​​having also few chances to play for Real Madrid.

Palmeiras wants to prevent Endrick from selling to Real and Barça for an unusual reason

According to Globo Esporte, Palmeiras wants to prevent Endrick from going to Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​in order to ‘get rid’ of tax issues imposed by the Spanish government. To be clear, Spain’s revenue charges 15% of the gross amount of the transfer, which would reduce Verdão’s revenue from the deal.

In this way, the tendency is that in the future, the São Paulo club will prioritize selling the youngster to teams from other countries, such as Manchester City, PSG, or Juventus, where all the profit from the operation would be for the club alviverde and the others involved.

