Palmeiras tie again. See how Flamengo is in the Brasileirão

Palmeiras tied the third game in a row in the Brazilian Championship, but remains in the lead. After being in a draw with Flamengo (1-1) and Fluminense (1-1), the championship leader drew 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday (3). With the result, alviverde reached 51 points.

Because of another stumble by Palmeiras, Flamengo can reduce even more the advantage for the leader. If they beat Ceará at Maracanã, Rubro-Negro will reach 46 points, as it will put them five points behind Palmeiras.

Another interesting fact for Flamengo is that if they win this Sunday, Rubro-Negro will equal Palmeiras’ number of victories. Both will reach 14 championship triumphs. At the end of the 25th round, there will be 13 games left for the end of the championship.

Fluminense loses to Athletico-PR and Flamengo can distance itself

Another good result for Flamengo happened at Arena da Baixada. Fluminense, third placed at the time, lost 1-0 to Athletico-PR. Therefore, the tricolor carioca parked at 42 points. If Ceará wins, Rubro-Negro will reach 45 points, being three ahead of the local rival.

Flamengo’s coach, Dorival Junior, should select a mixed team for the match against Ceará. The starting 11 must be Santos, Matheuzinho (Varela), David Luiz, Leo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Pulgar, Victor Hugo, Matheus França; Gabigol and Chives.

