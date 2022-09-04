Period soap opera replaces Alma Gêmea in Viva; know which

Advertising Could not load ad

confirmation of which soap opera will replace Alma Gêmea on Viva channel took place in June of this year. Now with the plot in the final stretch, many people have been looking for this information.

According to the newspaper O Globo, in place of Walcyr Carrasco’s successful soap opera, a feuilleton written by Gilberto Braga, author who died in October 2021, at the age of 75, will air.

Force of a Desire was chosen to compose the Viva channel grid, one of Globosat’s components.

According to the publication, everything indicates that the title was defined as a way of paying tribute to Gilberto Braga. At the time of his death, it is worth remembering, the same station broadcast another great success of his writing, Paraíso Tropical.

Selton Melo, Reginaldo Faria, Sônia Braga and Fábio Assunção in The Force of a Desire

When Soul Mate ends and Substitute begins

The Power of a Wish is set for release on October 24th. The screening time will be at 15:00, with a rerun at 23:45.

As such, Soul Mate should end on the 21st of October, with its ending being re-aired on the 22nd.

Discover the plot of Power of a Desire

Originally aired between 1999 and 2000 and featured over 200 chapters. In addition, it was reprized in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo in 2005. The audience average was 26 points, below 30, the goal at the time.

A period story, Strength of a Wish told the love story between the wealthy farmer Ignatius (Fábio Assunção) and the courtesan Ester (Malu Mader).

They get involved, but the romance ends after frames of Idalina (Nathalia Timberg), the boy’s grandmother. On the other hand, whoever falls in love with the girl is Henrique Sobral (Reginaldo Faria), father of Inácio.

Esther marries the rich man unaware of his kinship with her great love. They meet and avoid each other, to the point where Ignatius teams up with Alice (Lavinia Vlasak), cunning daughter of Hyginus Ventura (Paulo Betti), great enemy of his father.

Idalina (Nathalia Timberg) in Force of a Desire (Reproduction).

In the midst of twists and intrigues, the end of the plot is marked by the murder of Sobral. Inácio is even accused of the crime, but in fact Bárbara Ventura (Denise Del Vecchio) is the big bad guy.

In addition to those mentioned, the soap opera featured several renowned actors: Claudia Abreu, Sônia Braga, Selton Mello, Marcelo Serrado, Giovanna Antonelli, Daniel Dantas, among others.

