Perrone: Grêmio goes around in circles when bringing in Renato Gaúcho – 09/03/2022

Grêmio is going around in circles by hiring Renato Gaúcho again. It’s as if the club were chained to a glorious period and erased from memory Renato’s mistakes on his last visit.

Worse, by bringing back a coach who was fired in April 2021, the year that ended in relegation, Grêmio deprives itself of the chance to build an innovative project led by a commander who can become a new idol.

The problem begins with the dismissal of Roger Machado, another old acquaintance of Grêmio fans. Was it really necessary to change coaches with the team in the G4 of Serie B?

Or would it be better to bet on the continuity of the work, trimming edges so as not to miss out on the spot in the elite next year?

I prefer the second option. Mainly because the situation in the table did not justify the change. But Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan preferred to resort to the momentary comfort that bears the name of a great idol, as long as we forget his recent failures.

With the change, the Grêmio president also prefers the patch to a lasting project, which could even be played under another name after the end of the season.

A coach who brings a different look to Grêmio, who doesn’t have a past at the club to lean on and who is looking to write his history in the club. This profile would be more suitable for starting a long-term project. Something that takes Grêmio out of this Ferris wheel punctuated by classic names at the club.