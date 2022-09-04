Piastri told Alpine “well in advance” that he would not be racing for the team in 2023







Load audio player

After the shocking decision of Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin for the 2023 season of formula 1a alpine released a statement shortly afterwards saying that Oscar Piastri would become a teammate of Esteban Ocon.

But the claim was quickly rebuked by Piastri, who tweeted that the team had made an announcement without his consent.

Speaking to F1’s official website following confirmation that he would be joining McLaren in 2023, Piastri expressed disappointment when Alpine made the public announcement.

“My decision [de ir para a McLaren] was taken well in advance [da saída de Alonso]which made Alpine’s announcement probably even more confusing and upsetting, because we told the team I wasn’t going to continue,” he said.

“It was quite upsetting as the ad was false and also denied me the opportunity to properly say goodbye to everyone at Enstone.

“I had been with the team for just over two and a half years and for the rest of the team to find out I was leaving this way was very upsetting.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to say goodbye yet and it’s something I want to do to show my gratitude to all the men and women of Enstone.”

Piastri also revealed how awkward it was for him, knowing what he had told Alpine, who was told during a simulation session that the team was releasing the announcement. Team boss Otmar Szafnauer revealed last weekend that Piastri “smiled and thanked” when informed of the news.

Reflecting on that moment, Piastri said: “This was a bizarre and downright disturbing episode.

“It was done publicly in front of some staff members who were oblivious to the situation and I didn’t want to cause a scene in front of them.

“Once we were in private, I told Otmar what our position was and what he had said several times before that. It was very surprising for me to make this announcement.”

He added: “It was the biggest moment of my career and probably my life so far. Having this falsely advertised was something my management and I felt we had to correct and there were also potential legal implications if we didn’t deny the announcement.

“It wasn’t meant to be an accusation or anything more than factual. The last line was pretty strong, but with the CRB’s decision, it shows that it was purely a fact.”

Oscar Piastri, Alpine A521 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It is understood that Piastri had been pushing Alpine for a firm contract for some time, but says the team’s reluctance to commit at a time when he was a free agent meant that McLaren’s option had progressed.

“A lack of clarity around my future and ultimately a breach of trust, I felt that McLaren’s very attractive offer and positive negotiations with them so far were all reasons why I felt McLaren was where I was at. better for the future”, he said.

“The CRB decision confirmed that I did not have a contract for the 2023 season. [com a Alpine].

“I was free to choose my destiny – and I felt that McLaren was a great opportunity. They were very direct and very interested and excited to have me. To be completely honest, there was a lack of clarity about my future at Alpine.

“They publicly declared that they wanted to continue with Fernando for at least another year or two. I respect this. But after spending the year away my hopes were firmly fixed on a seat there and just like Fernando had a bit of a strange feeling in the negotiations it didn’t feel like it was the right decision for me [ ficar por perto].”

PODCAST #193: ‘Briatore Style’ causes Piastri to arrive in F1 burned?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: